Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

