GoldenPyrex Tops One Day Volume of $96.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $466,798.95 and $96.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00089798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.80 or 0.07508709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,637.73 or 0.99862683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars.

