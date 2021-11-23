Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Trimmed by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,369 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $24,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,040. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85.

