Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 6,894 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Outset Medical worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $254,173.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,040,034.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,889 shares of company stock worth $9,397,362 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ OM opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $65.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

