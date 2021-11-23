Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 2,989.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.97% of EMCORE worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCORE news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. EMCORE Co. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $285.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

