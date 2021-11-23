good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Up 2.2%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.91. 355,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 843,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Several brokerages have commented on GDNP. Pi Financial set a C$2.15 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

