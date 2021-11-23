Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodrich Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $329.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Research analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock valued at $52,845,620. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 43,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

