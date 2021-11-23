Goose Finance Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $574,915.59 and approximately $188,062.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

