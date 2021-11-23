Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches One Day Volume of $140,235.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00004460 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $7.28 million and $140,235.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00070050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00072892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.40 or 0.07478781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,162.41 or 0.99688163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,779 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.