Govi (GOVI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Govi has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $18.21 million and $1.25 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,690,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

