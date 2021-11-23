Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €27.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €27.30 ($31.02) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GYC. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.98 ($28.38).

FRA:GYC opened at €22.00 ($25.00) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($22.89). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.66.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

