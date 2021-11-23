Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $29.00.
About Grand City Properties
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.