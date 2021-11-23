Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $29.00.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

