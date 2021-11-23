Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,136. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

