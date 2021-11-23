Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Tops $0.0374 on Top Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $12.71 million and $1.54 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

