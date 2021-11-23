Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.66 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.66 million and $2,489.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.05 or 0.00369393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

