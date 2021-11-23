Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.68 million and $380.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00374635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars.

