Gravity Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $67,383.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.32 million and $67,383.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00069376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00090564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.46 or 0.07310618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,102.48 or 0.99610861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars.

