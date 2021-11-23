Gravity Finance One Day Volume Reaches $67,405.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $67,405.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00089974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.60 or 0.07496136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,478.37 or 0.99813597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.