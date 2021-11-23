GravityCoin Hits Market Cap of $30,477.59 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. GravityCoin has a market cap of $30,477.59 and approximately $39.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 151.7% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00072030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00089480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.32 or 0.07494720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,306.27 or 1.00084485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,651,519 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

