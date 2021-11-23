Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

AJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Great Ajax by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

