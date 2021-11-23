Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.54

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 9150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

About Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

