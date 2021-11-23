Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWO opened at C$38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.70. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$28.79 and a 52-week high of C$39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 24.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7519605 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,896.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.