Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post $306.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.40 million and the lowest is $301.20 million. Green Dot reported sales of $274.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.89. Green Dot has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $61.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

