Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report sales of $306.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.20 million to $308.40 million. Green Dot reported sales of $274.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

GDOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

GDOT opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,967,000. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 455,267 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,453,000 after acquiring an additional 338,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after acquiring an additional 264,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

