Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Stock Price Up 11.6%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) shares rose 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,011,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,340,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Green Organic Dutchman from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $59.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis.

