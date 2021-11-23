Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $40.49

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.49, but opened at $41.87. Green Plains shares last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 680 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 420.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter worth $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 412.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Plains by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

