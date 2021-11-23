Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at Desjardins

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

GBNH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.