Gregory A. Lang Sells 37,329 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 37,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $281,833.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,425. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,225,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

