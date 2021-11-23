Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $353,330.04 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $353,330.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yueou Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00.

Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,896. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

