Grimm (GRIMM) Market Cap Reaches $543,461.43

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded up 217.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Grimm has a market cap of $543,461.43 and $58.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001157 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

