Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CEO Earl J. Hesterberg Sells 13,000 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GPI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,636. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 46.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

