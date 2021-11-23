Growth DeFi Price Tops $94.93 on Major Exchanges (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for $94.93 or 0.00167530 BTC on popular exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $41.17 million and approximately $448,834.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00237125 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00087727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,704 coins and its circulating supply is 433,686 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

