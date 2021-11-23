Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY)’s share price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 13,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $813.46 million for the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

