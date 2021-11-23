Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY)’s share price rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.2362 per share. This represents a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

