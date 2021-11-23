Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Guess? has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guess? to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of GES stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. 1,602,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,569. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Guess? by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Guess? by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guess? by 38.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.