Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

NYSE GES traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.16. Guess? has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guess? by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Guess? by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Guess? by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

