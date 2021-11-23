Guider Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $9,597.08 and $28.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00236889 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

