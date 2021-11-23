Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.25

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 41328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $835.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.66.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($999.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Guild by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

