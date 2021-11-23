GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $1,969,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $8,206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $324,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $884,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

