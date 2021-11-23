GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.
GXO Logistics stock opened at $103.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $1,969,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $8,206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $324,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $884,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
