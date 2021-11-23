H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,724.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,612. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FUL opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.84%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

