H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.77

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Several analysts recently commented on HLUYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

