H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.47

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.47 and traded as high as C$2.50. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 91,729 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on HEO shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.28 million and a P/E ratio of 81.38.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

