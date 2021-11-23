Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.09

Shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 1331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of -0.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.11% of Hailiang Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

