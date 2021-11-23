Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $0.50.

Get Hammerson alerts:

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.