Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 52.33 ($0.68). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 35,818 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.78. The company has a market cap of £69.47 million and a PE ratio of 14.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is 1.24%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

