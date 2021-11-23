Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 441 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $467.16. 339,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,326. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $356.17 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

