Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $218.19. 56,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,194. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

