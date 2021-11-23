Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average of $149.40. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $166.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

