Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.92

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBRIY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.01.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.