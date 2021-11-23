Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Acquires £120,000 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) insider Anne Stevens acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($156,780.77).

Shares of HBR traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 413.80 ($5.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,349. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 368.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.98. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12. Harbour Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBR. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

